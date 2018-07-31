President Donald Trump

Evan Vucci, AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump told a raucous political rally in Florida on Tuesday that his administration may have to "do some pretty drastic things" to secure funding for border security but stopped short of specifically threatening a shutdown.

"We may have to do some pretty drastic things, but we're going to get it," Trump told an enthusiastic crowd at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, where he was stumping for Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Ron DeSantis. "We're going to have tremendous border security that will include the wall."

Earlier on Tuesday Trump had repeated a threat to shut down the federal government if Congress does not send him a bill with significant funding for border security. Lawmakers are working toward a Sept. 30 deadline to fund the government or risk shuttering agencies.

Trump's speech – particularly the first half – largely stuck to an economic message that the White House hopes will help Republicans maintain control of the House in the November midterm elections. Trump pointed to low unemployment and said he expects to have the vote of anyone with a growing retirement account.

"The days of plundering American jobs and American wealth – those days are over," Trump said. "

More: Trump shutdown threat falls flat in Congress fixated on avoiding budget battle

More: Trump renews shutdown threat over border security funding as deadline looms

More: Donald Trump says he's willing to meet with Iran on new nuclear agreement

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com