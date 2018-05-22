Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams takes the stage to declare victory in the primary during an election night event on May 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. If elected, Abrams would become the first African American female governor in the nation.

Jessica McGowan, Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Voters in Georgia, Kentucky and Arkansas cast ballots in primaries Tuesday while Texas held a primary runoff election.

President Trump won each of the four states in 2016, but Democrats are eyeing potential pickup opportunities in congressional races while making a closely watched play for the governor’s mansion in Georgia.

Here are some takeaways:

Coalitions count

In the marquis race of the night, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams scored a resounding primary victory, bringing her one step closer to becoming the nation’s first African American woman governor if she wins in November.

Her campaign is significant, not only for its historic nature, but for the way she’s campaigning. She is focusing on expanding the electorate by mobilizing non-voters, including more people of color.

“We are writing the next chapter of Georgia’s future where no one is unseen, no one is unheard and no one is uninspired,” Abrams said during a rousing speech at her post-election party.

Progressives who have argued the path to victory for Democrats is engaging a new coalition of voters, rather than chasing Republican-leaning voters, say Abrams’ campaign could serve as a model for future campaigns in the South.

Several progressive groups endorsed Abrams in the primary along with 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her primary opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Clinton recorded a robo-call for her the day before the election.

Abrams has an uphill battle in a red state that has never elected a woman governor. In November, she will face either Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle or Secretary of State Brian Kemp, the Republicans who advanced to a runoff primary on July 24.

Texas drama

Lawyer Lizzie Pannill Fletcher’s defeat of writer and organizer Laura Moser in the 7th Congressional District runoff ends a chapter in a high-profile drama that divided left-wing and establishment Democrats.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — the party's House campaign arm — didn’t want Moser to win. In February, the organization took the extraordinary step of releasing opposition research against Moser, infuriating liberals who endorsed her. T heyargued Washington, D.C., Democrats were interfering with the will of voters. The DCCC's chairman, Rep. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, defended the decision, saying Moser’s “offensive” writings would disqualify her.

On Tuesday, after the results were in, Lujan released a statement saying Fletcher is “in a very strong position for the general election.”

“Lizzie won her competitive primary by talking straight to voters in Houston about the issues that actually matter to their economic security, health and children’s future,” Lujan said.

House Democrats, who need a net gain of 23 seats to win the majority, are eyeing possible pickup opportunities in this district and two others where Clinton won in 2016. Candidates included in the DCCC’s “Red to Blue” program, which gives top-tier candidates organizational and fundraising support, won in the two other runoff primaries.

They are Gina Ortiz Jones, who served as an Air Force intelligence officer in Iraq, in the 23rd Congressional District, and civil rights attorney and former NFL linebacker Colin Allred in the 32nd Congressional District’s runoff primary.

Voters work on their ballots at Henry W. Grady High School in Atlanta on May 22, 2018.

Veterans saluted

Tuesday night’s elections in several cases favored veterans.

Among the winners are Ortiz Jones; former combat rescue pilot Mary Jennings “MJ” Hegar, a Texas Democrat; retired Navy Seal Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican; and retired Marine Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, a Kentucky Democrat.

“With these wins, we are not only one important step closer to electing four more compelling veterans to Congress, but we are also one step closer to reversing the record-high dysfunction and polarization in this country,” said Rye Barcott, a former Marine and founder of the super PAC “With Honor.” The cross-partisan organization endorsed each of the candidates in its bid to increase the number of next-generation veterans in Congress.

McGrath gained a national profile last year with an introductory ad that went viral. The Naval Academy graduate and former fighter pilot described her 89 combat missions after her congressman told her when she was 13 that women shouldn’t be allowed to serve in combat.

If Ortiz Jones wins in November, she will be Texas’ first openly LGBTQ person of color elected to Congress, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

