In this file photo taken on November 20, 2014, a founder of Twitter, holds an event in London.

AFP/Getty Images

LONDON – Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is defending his company’s decision not to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his “Infowars” show.

Dorsey’s remarks, in a series of tweets late Tuesday, came after other tech companies removed Jones’ content for violating hate speech policies.

Dorsey said Twitter didn’t suspend Jones or “Infowars” because “he hasn’t violated our rules. We’ll enforce if he does.”

He added that the company would “hold Jones to the same standard we hold to every account.” He said he wanted Twitter to avoid taking “one-off actions to make us feel good in the short term.”

Dorsey was responding after Facebook, Apple, YouTube and Spotify took down material over the past week published by Jones, raising pressure on Twitter to do the same.

We didn’t suspend Alex Jones or Infowars yesterday. We know that’s hard for many but the reason is simple: he hasn’t violated our rules. We’ll enforce if he does. And we’ll continue to promote a healthy conversational environment by ensuring tweets aren’t artificially amplified. — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

More: Twitter says Alex Jones hasn't violated policy, won't be banned from the site

More: Apple, Facebook, YouTube and Spotify remove 'Alex Jones Show,' Infowars over hate speech

More: Censoring Alex Jones will only make him stronger: Today's talker

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com