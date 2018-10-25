Yosemite Falls on July 12, 2018, before smoke from the Ferguson Fire filled the Yosemite Valley floor.

Two visitors have died in Yosemite National Park after falling from an overlook, the National Parks Service said in a statement Thursday.

Park rangers recovered the bodies of a man and woman who fell from Taft Point, a popular overlook at an elevation of 7,500 feet on Friday. The visitors fell approximately 800 feet below Taft Point in an area with "very steep terrain," according to a statement from the NPS.

Park rangers had to use "technical climbing and rappelling techniques" to recover the bodies. The California Highway Patrol also assisted the park rangers with helicopter support. NPS said more details will not be available for several days, and the identification of the deceased has not been determined.

Yosemite is located in California's Sierra Nevada mountains.

This is not the first time this year visitors have faced danger in Yosemite. Tomer Frankfurter, an Israeli teenager, fell to his death from Nevada Fall last month. Two hikers died in June while climbing El Capitan, and another died while climbing Half Dome in May.

