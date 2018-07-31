More than 300 Orlando passengers had to deplane their London-bound Norwegian Air  flight after one traveler made a comment about a bomb because he was unhappy with his seat, according to media reports. 

The Orlando Police Department told The Associated Press that its officers responded to Orlando International Airport on Sunday evening just as the Norwegian Air Boeing 787 "Dreamliner" was about to close its doors. 

In its description of the incident, the Orlando Sentinel says a fight broke out among three people on the plane as it prepared to leave.

The Sentinel writes

"Police officials say the male passenger was upset over a seat and made a comment about a bomb that was overheard by other passengers."

That prompted officials to force the plane’s 333 passengers and 12 crew to deplane while the bomb comment was investigated. Nothing suspicious was found and the aircraft eventually took off, though nearly five hours behind schedule, according to flight-tracking site FlightRadar24.

It was unclear what the passenger's complaint regarding his seat was. 

Police officers questioned the man and turned the investigation over to the FBI, AP adds. 

