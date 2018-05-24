An artist's rendering of the new GOES-S satellite in orbit around the earth. The satellite is scheduled for launch on Thursday, March 1, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Lockheed Martin

Just three months after launch, an instrument aboard the federal government's newest weather satellite has malfunctioned.

The instrument — a high-tech camera known as the "Advanced Baseline Imager" — is the satellite's premier device for capturing images of natural disasters such as hurricanes, volcanic eruptions and wildfires.

The camera was meant to send back extremely detailed pictures of weather and could have surveyed the entire Western Hemisphere in just five minutes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed Wednesday that the imager's infrared sensors aren't being cooled properly.

“This is a serious problem,” said Steve Volz, head of NOAA’s satellite and information service. He said the infrared channels “are important elements of our observing requirement, and if they are not functioning fully, it is a loss.”

Although the temperature up there is unimaginably cold at about 450 degrees below zero, the sun's rays can still heat up and damage the satellite and the instruments aboard.

Scientists are scrambling to understand what went wrong and how to fix it. Officials expect it will take at least a few months to figure out. A team of experts from federal agencies and contractors are looking into the issue and "pursuing multiple courses of possible corrective actions," NOAA said.

Harris Corp. designed the instrument, and spokesperson Kristin Jones told the Washington Post that “we are working closely with NOAA, NASA and other industry experts to troubleshoot."

The camera is mounted on the GOES-17 satellite, which was launched on March 1. It hovers over the western U.S. and is a twin of GOES-16, which was launched in November 2016 and keeps an eye on the eastern U.S.

GOES stands for geostationary operational environmental satellite, which means the satellite hovers over one spot on Earth, moving along with the planet's rotation about 22,000 miles above the surface.

Since its launch in late 2016, GOES-16 has sent back incredible images of powerful hurricanes, major blizzards and severe thunderstorm outbreaks unlike anything seen before from a weather satellite, AccuWeather said.

NOAA stresses that three other GOES satellites in orbit, including GOES-16, are healthy and meeting forecasting needs.

Contributing: The Associated Press

A first look at NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite images of Earth GOES-16 captured this view of the moon as it looked across the surface of the Earth on Jan. 15, 2017. Like earlier GOES satellites, GOES-16 will use the moon for calibration. 01 / 10 GOES-16 captured this view of the moon as it looked across the surface of the Earth on Jan. 15, 2017. Like earlier GOES satellites, GOES-16 will use the moon for calibration. 01 / 10

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com