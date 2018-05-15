A naked man who was shot by a Richmond police officer on a Virginia interstate during rush hour Monday is in critical condition, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

The incident occurred after the man struck another vehicle while driving a sedan and fled, Richmond police spokesman Gene Lepley told the Times-Dispatch. An officer witnessed the alleged hit-and-run and chased the suspect.

The pursuit led to an onramp for Interstate 95 where the suspect hit two other vehicles before going off road and crashing into some trees.

The man fled naked into northbound traffic before turning around and coming toward the police officer, Lepley said.

Lepley told the Times-Dispatch that the officer "discharged his Taser, which proved ineffective, and at that point he drew his service weapon and discharged it, striking the man."

A witness who was driving home from work told the paper the man was "dancing and slapping his hands on his head" and then dropped to the ground and rolled like he was on fire.

"It was sad. He was clearly on something extremely heavy," said the witness, Caprice Simmons.

