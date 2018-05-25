A member of the Army 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, The Old Guard, pauses to honor a fallen soldier while places flags a the gravesite of the nation's fallen military heroes during its annual Flags In ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, ahead of Memorial Day.

On Memorial Day, most government offices and a number of business will be closed to honor military men and women who have died in service.

Memorial Day, which falls on Monday, May 28, this year, is a federal holiday. It was recognized as a holiday by an act of Congress in 1971. The day was originally known as Decoration Day, a time to decorate the graves of fallen Civil War soldiers.

Today, the day is a time to remember all soldiers who have died during any act of military service.

Here's a look at what will be open and closed Monday:

Mail services

The United States Postal Service will not deliver mail on Memorial Day. Also, UPS will not pick up or deliver on Monday. Most FedEx services will also be closed. FedEx Custom Critical service will remain open and FedEx Office locations will operate on modified hours.

Banks

Most banks, including Federal Reserve Banks, Wells Fargo and TD Bank will be closed.

Schools

Most public schools will be closed to observe the federal holiday, and many private schools will do the same.

Stock markets

The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and bond markets will be closed.

Garbage

Trash pickup will vary. Check with your local provider.

DMV

Department of Motor Vehicles offices across the U.S. will be closed.

Courts

Courts will not be in session.

Retail stores

Most department stores and retail shops will be open, many offering sales. Most restaurants will also remain open.

Grocery stores

Most grocery stores will remain open.

