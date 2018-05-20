A school bus carrying middle school students from Paramus was ripped from its chassis in an accident with a dump truck on Route 80 west. May 17, 2018. Mount Olive, NJ

The deadly crash involving a school bus and a dump truck in Morris County on Thursday highlights what experts call one of the biggest weaknesses in school bus safety: Their performance in side-impact crashes.

School buses are among the safest vehicles on the road, according to federal statistics. School transportation vehicles experience 0.2 fatalities for every 100 million miles driven, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, compared with 1.5 fatalities for every 100 million miles driven in passenger vehicles.

Though school bus safety has vastly improved in the past 40 years, Thursday's crash, which killed a teacher and a student from East Brook Middle School in Paramus, N.J., raises questions about what else can be done.

School buses have a lot of safety features that are unique to them, said Jennifer Jermakian, a senior research engineer at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. They're larger and heavier than most vehicles on the road, they have enhanced strength requirements and they're bright yellow and highly visible, among other things.

Such safety measures are designed for the typical operating environment for school buses, picking up kids in the morning and dropping them off in the afternoon within their communities.

But in Thursday's crash, the bus was taking students on a field trip and was traveling on Interstate 80, where it encountered traffic operating at high speeds.

"Those things are not going to address situations where they encounter a dump truck that probably weighs as much as the bus and on high speed roads like they were on," Jermakian said. "School buses have been optimized for safety in the environment they typically operate in."

Also, Jermakian said, school buses have been designed to contain students much like eggs in a carton. The energy-absorbing materials in the seat cushions are effective in preventing injuries in front-end and rear-end collisions.

That, however, was not the kind of crash that happened Thursday. An official close to the investigation told The Record and NorthJersey.com that the bus had missed an exit and was attempting to make a U-turn in the median of the highway. The dump truck apparently struck the bus in the side, toward the rear.

Jermakian said while side impacts to school buses are rare, they expose a safety deficiency.

"When you have crash forces coming from the sides," she said, "you don’t have that same energy-absorbing material and structure."

That's why the National Transportation Safety Board has recommended lap and shoulder seat belts in school buses. New Jersey is one of six states that require lap belts, but it has not joined California and Texas in requiring shoulder belts.

Among other examples, the NTSB has cited a 2012 crash involving a school bus and a dump truck in Chesterfield, in Burlington County.

The bus, carrying 25 students to Chesterfield Elementary School, stopped at a four-way intersection with a flashing red light. The bus driver failed to yield to an oncoming dump truck, which struck the bus in the side near the rear axle. The bus then rotated and struck a utility pole on the opposite side.

One student was killed and 15 more were injured. The bus driver was also injured.

Among the causal factors the NTSB cited: "nonuse or misuse of school bus passenger lap belts" and "the lack of passenger protection from interior sidewalls, sidewall components, and seat frames."

Based on its investigation of the Chesterfield crash, and another in Port St. Lucie, Florida, the NTSB concluded that "properly worn passenger seat belts make the school bus safer, especially in severe side impacts and rollovers."

The board went even further, concluding that "properly worn lap and shoulder belts reduce injuries related to upper body flailing commonly seen with lap belts only and, therefore, provide the best protection for school bus passengers."

Investigators have not made clear whether the students and adults in Thursday's crash were all wearing their lap belts.

The NTSB, following its investigation of the Chesterfield crash, recommended in 2013 that New Jersey and five other states better educate students and parents about proper use of school bus seat belts and incorporate proper seat belt use into twice-yearly school emergency drills.

Nearly five years later, NTSB is still waiting for New Jersey's response.

State Sen. Joseph Lagana, D-Paramus, on Friday called for the Senate Transportation Committee to review school bus safety and to compare New Jersey with other states.

While Jermakian said she doesn't hesitate to put her own kids on the school bus every day, she said there are circumstances where safety could be improved.

"Yesterday’s crash really does highlight some of the vulnerability of school buses," she said Friday.

