As gas prices continue their upward climb, erasing a portion of Americans' tax cut savings, fuel economy is suddenly important again.

Friday's national average of $2.86 a gallon was up 52 cents from a year ago, according to AAA.

With oil prices — which sway pump prices — increasing, and summer travel demand just weeks away, the price of regular unleaded could approach $3 per gallon by Memorial Day, says Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for fuel savings app GasBuddy.

That's a crucial economic factor for Americans, who drive an average of more than 1,000 miles per month.

Recent trends spurring the increase in both oil and gasoline include: crude supply concerns from President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on that oil-rich country. Also, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has maintained production limits, even as global economic growth has heightened demand.

The good news: Gas is still far below 2008's all-time high of $4.11.

But with Americans rapidly transitioning to crossover vehicles, SUVs and pickup trucks, fuel-sipping passenger cars are falling by the wayside. Toyota North America CEO Jim Lentz said recently that after gas prices plunged to about $2 per gallon nationwide in 2016, gas mileage dropped sharply on the list of factors weighed by car shoppers.

If gas surges again, however, many motorists will feel pain at the pump despite recent improvements in fuel economy for SUVs.

At its current price, the cost of gasoline for 1,000 miles of driving would be $150.53 for a Chevy Tahoe, a large SUV. A year ago it would have been $123.16, and if prices shot up to their $4.11 high, it would reach $216.32.

For a small car like the Honda Civic, the cost of gas for 1,000 miles of driving: $79.44. And a year ago it would have been $65. At $4.11 a gallon, it would jump to $114.17

Here's a breakdown of the costs of driving one of the best-selling models in each major automotive category, from best to worst:

Compact Hybrid: Toyota Prius

Dewhurst Photography

Hybrid car: Toyota Prius

Model details: 1.8-liter, 4-cylinder

Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 52

Gas for 1,000 miles today: $55

Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $45

Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $79.04

The 2018 Honda Civic.

Honda, Honda

Compact car: Honda Civic

Model details: 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged

Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 36

Gas for 1,000 miles today: $79.44

Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $65

Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $114.17

The 2018 Nissan Versa.

Nissan

Subcompact car: 2018 Nissan Versa

Model details: 1.6-liter, 4-cylinder

Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 34

Gas for 1,000 miles today: $84.12

Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $68.82

Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $120.88

A 2018 Toyota Camry.

GENE J PUSKAR/AP

Mid-size sedan: Toyota Camry

Model details: 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder

Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 34

Gas for 1,000 miles today: $84.12

Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $68.82

Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $120.88

The 2018 Buick Encore.

General Motors

Subcompact crossover: 2018 Buick Encore

Model details: 1.4-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged

Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 30

Gas for 1,000 miles today: $95.33

Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $78

Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $137

The 2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure.

Toyota

Compact SUV/crossover: Toyota RAV4

Model details: 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder engine

Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 26

Gas for 1,000 miles today: $110

Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $90

Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $158.08

The 2018 Ford Mustang

Ford

Muscle car: Ford Mustang

Model details: 2.3-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged

Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 25

Gas for 1,000 miles today: $114.40

Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $93.60

Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $164.40

The 2018 Chrysler Pacifica.

FCA US LLC

Minivan: Chrysler Pacifica

Model details: 3.6-liter, 6-cylinder

Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 22

Gas for 1,000 miles today: $130

Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $106.36

Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $186.82

The 2018 Ford Explorer.

Ford

Mid-size SUV: Ford Explorer

Model details: 2.3-liter, 4-cylinder, turbocharged front-wheel drive

Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 22

Gas for 1,000 miles today: $130

Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $106.36

Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $186.82

Sales of Ford's hugely important F-Series pickups were pretty good in the first quarter. But a lot of other things were not so good.

Ford Motor Company

Full-size pickup truck: Ford F-150

Model details: 2.7-liter, 6-cylinder, turbocharged, two-wheel drive

Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 22

Gas for 1,000 miles today: $130

Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $106.36

Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $186.82

This undated photo provided by Toyota shows the 2018 Toyota Tacoma. Full-size trucks such as the Chevrolet Silverado and Ford F-150 are hugely popular. But not everyone needs that much capability from a new pickup. The Tacoma is one of the most capable pickup trucks on the road regardless of size. For truck shoppers wanting to go as far off the beaten path as possible, the Tacoma will be a great choice.

Michael Engelmeyer, AP

Mid-size pickup truck: Toyota Tacoma

Model details: 2.7-liter, 4-cylinder, two-wheel drive

Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 21

Gas for 1,000 miles today: $136.19

Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $111.43

Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $195.71

The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Sterling Edition.

FCA US LLC

Mid-size SUV: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Model details: 3.6-liter, 6-cylinder, 2-wheel-drive

Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 21

Gas for 1,000 miles today: $136.19

Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $111.43

Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $195.71

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

FCA US LLC

Small SUV: Jeep Wrangler

Model details: 3.6-liter, 6-cylinder, 4-wheel-drive

Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 20

Gas for 1,000 miles today: $143

Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $117

Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $205.50

The 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe.

General Motors

Large SUV: Chevrolet Tahoe

Model details: 5.3-liter, 8-cylinder, 2-wheel-drive

Miles per gallon (combined city/highway): 19

Gas for 1,000 miles today: $150.53

Gas for 1,000 miles a year ago: $123.16

Gas for 1,000 miles at all-time high price of $4.11: $216.32

