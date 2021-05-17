111-year-old Australian recommends eating chicken brains

Retired cattle rancher Dexter Kruger was named Australia’s oldest-ever man after he marked 124 days since he turned 111.

CANBERRA, Australian Capital Territory — Australia’s oldest-ever man has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years.

Retired cattle rancher Dexter Kruger on Monday marked 124 days since he turned 111, a day older than World War I veteran Jack Lockett was when he died in 2002.

Kruger told Australian Broadcasting Corp. in an interview at his nursing home in the rural Queensland state town of Roma days before the milestone that a weekly poultry delicacy had contributed to his longevity.

“Chicken brains. You know, chickens have a head. And in there, there’s a brain. And they are delicious little things,” Kruger said. “There’s only one little bite.”

Kruger's 74-year-old son Greg credits his father’s simple Outback lifestyle for his long life.

Nursing home manger Melanie Calvert said Kruger, who is writing his autobiography, was “probably one of the sharpest residents here.”

“His memory is amazing for a 111-year-old,” Calvert said.

Congratulations to Roma’s own Dexter Kruger.



Today this incredible Queenslander has become Australia’s oldest man on record – chalking up 111 years and 124 days.



What an innings! @AnnLeahyLNP pic.twitter.com/EhEKId9o4W — David Crisafulli (@DavidCrisafulli) May 16, 2021

John Taylor, a founder of The Australian Book of Records, confirmed that Kruger had become the oldest-ever Australian man.