REDDING, Calif. — Eres, the 14-foot python that was missing amid the Northern California Carr Fire, was found safe Monday.

The snake’s owner, Sandra Dodge-Streich, said the python was discovered coiled up in a milk crate just Monday morning.

A neighbor found it in his backyard after searchers couldn't locate it elsewhere in the neighborhood.

“It’s quite a relief,” said Dodge-Streich. “She’s doing well,” she said of the reptile.

Dodge-Streich, owner of Redding Reptiles, said the Lake Boulevard store had to be evacuated Thursday night when the fire moved into Redding and the reptiles ended up at a home in south Redding. The snake got out of a plastic bin Saturday night.

Eres is a lavender albino reticulated python about 3 inches in diameter. Dodge-Streich said Eres is a gentle snake and wouldn't hurt anyone, although it has an appetite for chickens. Reticulated pythons are strong, Dodge-Streich said, and can scale fences.

Since the Carr Fire broke out, Redding Reptiles has moved four times.

Dodge-Streich didn't expect the snake to go far.

PHOTOS: Carr Fire devastates Redding, California
01 / 19
Firefighters douse a hotspot near various homes as the Carr fire continues to burn near Redding, California, on July 28, 2018.
02 / 19
A deer stands on a road covered with fire retardant as the Carr Fire burns in the area on July 28, 2018 near Redding, California.
03 / 19
A fire truck drives along Highway 299 as they Carr fire continues to burn near Whiskeytown, California on July 28, 2018.
04 / 19
A hand crew fights back flames approaching the road near the intersection of Placer Road and Diggins Way, a few miles east on Placer Road from Igo, on Saturday morning.
05 / 19
A hand crew fights back flames approaching the road near the intersection of Placer Road and Diggins Way, a few miles east on Placer Road from Igo, on Saturday morning.
06 / 19
A large pyrocumulus cloud (or cloud of fire) explodes outward during the Carr fire near Redding, California on July 27, 2018.
07 / 19
Burned out properties are seen near the Lake Keswick Estates area during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018.
08 / 19
Wade Brilz looks at his burned home during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. Two firefighters have died and more than 100 homes have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
09 / 19
A charred home is seen in the Lake Redding Estates area during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
10 / 19
Residents walk through a burned neighborhood during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
11 / 19
TOPSHOT - Firefighters monitor a backfire during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. - One person has died and at least two others have been injured as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
12 / 19
A CalFire firefighter douses flames on a burning home during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
13 / 19
Carr Fire - Cal Fire and Fire Depts. in the northern California get together to fire the Carr Fire on Thursday morning. The fire continues to move east from Old Shasta all the way to Iron Mountain Road this morning.
14 / 19
DeAnna Gorisek grabs a bottle of water that was left along with ice for evacuees, firefighters and others outside the Sunset Plaza in Redding on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
15 / 19
DeAnna Gorisek, 53, of Shasta, gazes in the direction of the Carr Fire on Thursday, July 26, 2018 after earlier evacuating her Muletown Road residence.
16 / 19
A Cal Fire firefighter hoses down hot spots at a Harlan Drive home that was destroyed by the Carr Fire. (Photo: Mike Chapman/Record Searchlight)
17 / 19
This is what remained of a home on Harlan Drive Friday morning. (Photo: Mike Chapman/Record Searchlight)
18 / 19
This playground next to the Lake Redding Estates home of Justin Montes is filled with tree branches that were blown off during the Carr Fire on Thursday night. (Photo: Michael Chapman/Record Searchlight)
19 / 19
Redding is under evacuation on Thursday night as the Carr fire make it way into the city. A long line of traffic on Buenaventura Blvd along Benton Air Park. (Photo: Hung T. Vu, Hung T. Vu)

Dodge-Streich said they scouted the area but had no luck, so they took to social media to let people know their beloved pet python was on the loose and may be hanging out in their yards.

“She’s beautiful. She’s not harmful,” Dodge-Streich said. "She’s not a big snake, she’s a long snake."

All of the nearby homeowners were alerted to the snake on the loose, and Dodge-Streich went on Facebook to ask people to call her if they saw a python with a bright yellow head and white markings on its body.

"I think she might still be in the area. People with small pets should keep them indoors," Dodge-Streich said.

She added small cats and dogs that get too close might be in a bit of danger, but Eres really only has an appetite for chickens.

Susan Walker, who lives near where the snake went missing, said she saw the seriousness of the situation and the humor.

Walker said her mother-in-law was quite alarmed when she heard about the python and made sure her Chihuahua-mix dog was safely in the house.

"It's actually quite comical, because she has a perfect snack-sized dog," Walker said.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved