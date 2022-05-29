14-year-old dies after falling over gorge in Niagara Falls

NYSPP said when they made contact with the 14-year-old, he was unfortunately deceased at the scene.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The New York State Park Police said just before 4 p.m. they were called to Whirlpool State Park, on the Gorge Rim Trail on a report of a 14-year-old male who had fell into the gorge.

When Park Police Officers arrived at the gorge, they dived into the gorge, with additional Park Officers and Niagara Falls Fire Department making their way to the Whirlpool stairs.

But NYSPP said when they made contact with the 14-year-old, it was determined that he was deceased.

Park Police said the teen scaled the fence, and intentionally fell into the gorge.

Recovery was made by the New York State Park Police, Niagara Falls Fire Department, and New York State Police Aviation.

NYSPP said due to the age of the victim, his name will not be released. Niagara County Crisis Services is assisting the family through this difficult time.

New York State Park Police also wanted to remind folks that May is Mental Health Awareness Month which is a time to raise awareness of those living with mental or behavioral health issues and to help reduce the stigma so many live with.