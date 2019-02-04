Two people were shot at a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle Monday night, according to multiple news reports citing police.

Multiple people were reportedly trampled as people ran from the area.

Hussle, 34, was standing outside the clothing store he opened in the Los Angeles neighborhood Sunday afternoon where he grew up when a gunman opened fire, killing him and injuring two others.

Police have not announced any arrests or identified any suspects in the case.

Hussle was a beloved figure both his neighborhood and the hip-hop community, and his death brought mourning and tributes from politicians , musicians and professional athletes.

This is a developing story.