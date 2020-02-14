WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidates hoping to revive their flagging campaigns are increasingly taking aim at Mike Bloomberg.

They are accusing their billionaire rival of trying to buy his way into the White House and raising questions about his commitment to racial equality.

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden took the lead as they struggle to recover from poor showings in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary. Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s presidential primary election Tuesday night, narrowly edging moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and scoring the first clear victory in the Democratic Party’s chaotic 2020 nomination fight.

Amy Klobuchar finished third while Elizabeth Warren finished a distant fourth, and Joe Biden came in fifth.

Meanwhile, billionaire Tom Steyer joined Biden in slamming Bernie Sanders, accusing him of not doing enough to explain how he'd pay for his “Medicare for All” proposal.

The sniping reflects the remarkably fluid state of the Democratic race.

Bloomberg announced his candidacy just 10 weeks before the primary voting started. The 78-year-old former Republican described himself as uniquely positioned to defeat President Donald Trump.