The Wapello County Democrats have announced that Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has taken all four delegates at the first caucus in Iowa Monday. In a Facebook post, the group wrote "these were the first votes cast in the United States for President."

Early Monday afternoon, Brianne Pfannenstiel of the Des Moines Register reported that 14 of 15 caucusgoers were standing with Bernie Sanders at that first Iowa caucus satellite location in Ottumwa, Iowa in Wapello County.

As TEGNA station WOI reported, the precinct in Wapello County was a satellite caucus site at the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 230.

41 state delegate equivalents are at stake Monday night.