23 state AGs call for immediate confirmation vote on Amy Coney Barrett

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry joined 22 other state attorneys general urging the U.S. Senate to immediately vote to confirm President Donald Trump’s judicial nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a letter to the U.S. Senate leaders and Senate Judiciary committee chairs, Landry and the other 22 state attorneys general write that, based on her qualifications, Congress “will need little time to conclude that Judge Barrett will make an excellent Associate Justice.”

The letter cites a 2016 letter by attorneys general from blue states including California and York that also urged for an immediate SCOTUS nomination in an election year.

Landry’s letter was also signed by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

The rush by Trump to fill the Supreme Court seat is already drawing fierce objections from Democrats, the first time in U.S. history a nominee will be voted on so close to a presidential election, with early voting already underway in half the states.

The Senate is racing to confirm Barrett to fill the nine-justice court at an unusually quick pace. Hearings set to begin Oct. 12 at the Judiciary Committee, and a full vote in the Senate planned for the end of October.

