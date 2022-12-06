Manager of 6666 Ranch dies at 74

The ranch is known not only for its history, but also as the filming location for the TV series "Yellowstone."

GUTHRIE, Texas — The manager of the 6666 Ranch in Guthrie, Texas has died, according to the ranch's Facebook page.

The ranch is known not only for its history, but also as the filming location for the TV series "Yellowstone" in Season 5.

Dr. Glenn Blodgett died Nov. 20 at the age of 74.

Blodgett was a businessman, horseman and veterinarian who had a deep love for horses and the western lifestyle.

The 6666 Ranch posted a statement on their Facebook page , saying:

"Doc to all who knew him, has managed the horse division for forty years. His impact on the performance horse industry and the quarter horse itself, will likely outlive us all. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, and deeply mourned by his 6666 family."