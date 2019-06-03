A herd of an estimated 700 elk were caught on video crossing a snowy, rural road in Oregon Sunday.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife posted the video of the herd crossing a road in the Grande Ronde Valley in northeastern Oregon.

Oregon DFW said March is the most challenging month for big game trying to survive the winter, but it has been tougher this year due to extended winter weather and heavy snow in the past month. Some parts of Oregon saw record snowfall in February and more is forecast along with freezing temperatures.