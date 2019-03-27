DES MOINES, Iowa — A $750 million jackpot is up for grabs Wednesday night when the Powerball numbers are drawn.

It's the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history. The lump-sum payout would be $465.5 million.

The odds of winning are roughly 1 in 292.2 million.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since the day after Christmas. Twenty-five drawings since then have failed to produce a winner.

The buyers of three tickets shared the country's largest jackpot. It was a nearly $1.59 billion Powerball prize drawn on Jan. 13, 2016. A South Carolina purchaser won a $1.54 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That was the nation's second-largest lottery prize ever.