The Consumer Product Safety Commission is spreading the word about the recall of 78,500 computer batteries because they can overheat and pose a fire or burn hazard. At least one person has been injured.

The CPSC said the recall affects lithium-ion batteries for HP commercial notebook computers and mobile workstations. The 78,500 batteries under recall are in addition to 50,000 announced last year.

The company initially announced the expanded recall on January 17, but the CPSC didn't because of the government shutdown.

The batteries were shipped with or sold as accessories for:

HP ProBooks (64x G2 and G3 series, 65x G2 and G3 series, 4xx G4 series)

HPx360 (310 G2)

HP Pavilion x360 11-inch Notebook PC

HP 11 Notebook PC

HP ZBook (17 G3, and Studio G3) mobile workstations

The batteries were also sold as accessories or replacement batteries for all the products above, plus:

HP ZBook Studio G4 mobile workstation

HP ProBook 4xx G5 series

HP ENVY 15

HP Mobile Thin Clients (mt21, mt22, and mt31)

Customers are advised to visit www.HP.com/go/batteryprogram2018 to see if their battery is included in the recall and to get instructions on how to activate Battery Safety Mode. The CPSC says the website provides consumers instructions on how to initiate the validation utility to check their battery and what to download if their battery is included in the recall. HP will provide free battery replacement services by an authorized technician.

"HP has received eight new reports of battery packs in the U.S. overheating, melting, or charring, including one report of minor injury and two reports of property damage totaling $1,100," the CPSC said.

Representative HP computer and recalled batteries

Consumer Product Safety Commission