Getting $100 to spend at a top retailer just for answering a few survey questions seems like it's too good to be true, and in this case it certainly is.
There's a fake coupon making the rounds online and on social media falsely claiming that Kohl's is offering customers $100 off for its 57th anniversary.
Kohl's confirmed in a tweet, and to multiple media outlets, that the coupon is a fake and not coming from the company.
"Please know, we are not running any promotion for a $100 coupon. Any website or group offering this is not in affiliation with us," Kohl's tweeted in response to a claim about the fake coupon.
The fake coupon offer has been posted on Facebook and online at a website called "voucher-online-offers.com."
Kohl's added that it has a website where customers can find its verified current sales and promotions.
Kohl's is just the latest retailer targeted by fake coupons recently.
Last week, Costco warned its customers that there was a scam popping up claiming it was giving away $75 coupons.
The scam works by promising social media users that a voucher will be sent to them if they share the image of a fake Costco coupon said to be worth $75. Do not do it, Costco says.
