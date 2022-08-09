'A stalwart': World mourns Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

Condolences poured in from around the world after the death of Queen Elizabeth II whose rule saw Britain through decades of change.

LONDON, UK — Condolences poured in from around the world Thursday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, whose rule saw Britain through decades of change.

Elizabeth had been on the throne since 1952, when the nation was still rebuilding from the destruction of World War II, and became a global icon of calmness and fortitude through years of upheaval.

“She lived history, she made history, and with her passing she leaves a magnificent, inspirational legacy," Israeli President Isaac Herzog said.

In India, once a British colony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called her “a stalwart of our times.”

“She personified dignity and decency in public life,” Modi tweeted.

In Washington, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags lowered to half-staff at the U.S. Capitol, her office said.

Caribbean leaders from Bermuda to Dominica and beyond mourned the queen’s death.

“Her passing ends an iconic 70-year reign and is a profound loss for the commonwealth of nations and the world,” tweeted Roosevelt Skerrit, Dominica’s prime minister.

Our prayers are with the Royal Family during this period of grief.

Minutes later, Bermuda Premier David Burt issued a statement noting that her reign “has spanned decades of such immense change for the United Kingdom and the world.”

Pope Francis told King Charles III in a telegram that he is praying for “eternal rest” for Charles' late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The pontiff said he was deeply saddened to learn of the queen's death on Thursday at her Scotland estate, Balmoral Castle. He offered "heartfelt condolences to Your Majesty, the Members of the Royal Family, the People of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

Francis, who met with the queen in 2014, said, “I willingly join all who mourn her loss in praying for the late Queen’s eternal rest, and in paying tribute to her unstinting service to the good of the Nation and the Commonwealth, her example of devotion to duty, her steadfast witness of faith in Jesus Christ and her firm hope in his promises.”