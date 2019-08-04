Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour" continued its winning streak: It won album of the year at the Grammys and repeated the win at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday.

Musgraves said she had "some of the greatest memories of my entire life" while recording the album. She also thanked her sister, who was sitting in the audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, for designing her album covers.

Musgraves' critically acclaimed "Golden Hour" won four Grammys, including album of the year and best country album. However, she didn't score a nomination for the top prize at the ACMs — entertainer of the year.

Instead, men make up the nominees exclusively for a second straight year with Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, who has held the title since 2015.

Musgraves was the sole female artist in the album of the year category.

Bebe Rexha was the only woman competing for song of the year thanks to the record-setting hit "Meant to Be," featuring Florida Georgia Line, while Maddie & Tae is the sole female act up for duo of the year.

But both honors, along with single of the year, went to Dan + Shay.

"I think somebody got the cards mixed up tonight," Dan Smyers said onstage. "This is all incredible. We are all winners tonight."

Check out the rest of the winners (in bold) and nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban - WINNER

Female Artist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves - WINNER

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett - WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay - WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Locash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Lanco

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion – WINNER



New Female Artist of the Year

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde – WINNER

Carly Pearce

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs – WINNER

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

New Duo or Group of the Year

High Valley

Lanco – WINNER

Runaway June

Album of the Year

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Desperate Man, Eric Church

From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves - WINNER

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Single of the Year

“Down to the Honky Tonk,” Jake Owen

“Heaven,” Kane Brown

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“Most People Are Good,” Luke Bryan

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay - WINNER

Song of the Year

“Break Up in the End,” Cole Swindell

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay - WINNER

“Yours,” Russell Dickerson

Video of the Year

“Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

“Burn Out,” Midland

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson – WINNER

“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Songwriter of the Year

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnally – WINNER

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne – WINNER

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney

“Keeping Score,” Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line

The Associated Press contributed to this story.