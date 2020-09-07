The Ventura Sheriff's department said a search and rescue dive team will continue their search Thursday morning.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — LOS ANGLES (AP) — Authorities say former “Glee” star Naya Rivera is missing and being searched for at a Southern California lake.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department late Wednesday confirmed that the 33-year-old Rivera is the person being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, which is approximately 56 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

CBS Los Angeles reported that Rivera's 4 year-old son was found floating alone on a rented boat. According to CBS Los Angeles, child was said to be unharmed and told investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat.

Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015. Rivera appeared in 113 episodes of the series and dated co-star Mark Salling, who killed himself inf 2018 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.