MONTGOMERY, Alabama — Alabama probate Judge Steven Reed has been elected mayor of Montgomery, Alabama making him the first black mayor in the city's 200-year history.

Reed won Tuesday's runoff election by a wide margin over David Woods, a white businessman who owns WCOV-TV.

The two were the top finishers in the first round of voting in August.

Reed will be the first African American mayor of a city where Southern delegates voted to form the Confederacy in 1861.

RELATED: Museum of Aviation to unveil statue of world’s first black fighter pilot

RELATED: Author Terry McMillan to speak at UAPB in the Winthrop Rockefeller distinguished Lecture Series

Reed will replace current Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange who did not seek reelection.

Unofficial returns showed Reed capturing 67% of the vote with 98% of precincts reporting.

Steven Reed is the first black probate judge of Montgomery County, and his father Joe Reed is the longtime leader of the black caucus of the Alabama Democratic Party.