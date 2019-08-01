CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL — Drivers in Cherokee County, Alabama, were admonished Sunday night pick up chicken tenders off the side of the highway following an 19-wheeler wreck that happened the night before.

In a Facebook post the Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency said that the sheriff's office was asking that "that no one try to stop to get the chicken tenders that were spilled from the 18 wheeler accident last night on Highway 35. You're creating a traffic hazard! It's a crime to impede the flow of traffic."

The post went on to mention that the chicken tenders had been on the side of the road for more than 24 hours and weren't safe to eat.

The post also mentioned that anyone caught collecting the tenders could face charges.

The 18-wheeler left the roadway and flipped on it's side along Alabama Highway 35 north of Alabama Highway 273 near the Dekalb County line after 11 p.m. CST Saturday according to posts on Facebook.

The accident scene, which is about 79 miles northwest of Atlanta, was cleared and reopened after 3:30 a.m. CST Sunday morning.