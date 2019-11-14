Alicia Keys will be back as the host of the Grammy Awards in 2020.

The 15-time Grammy winner revealed the big news Thursday morning in a video where she got some tips from last year's host...herself.

Keys earned rave reviews during last year's Grammy Awards, when it was her first time hosting any awards show. One moment in particular that stood out was when she simultaneously played two pianos in tribute to pianist Hazel Scott.

Keys said that at first she thought last year was going to be a "one-time thing but when the opportunity came back around there was no question about returning as host of the GRAMMY Awards."

"Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music," Keys said in a release from the Recording Academy.

The hosting news comes just days before the nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards are announced on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The 62nd Grammy Awards are Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. It'll be an extra special weekend for Keys, because her birthday is on Jan. 25.

