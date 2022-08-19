Bessie Coleman got her pilot's license in 1921 and was the first Black woman to perform a public flight one year later.

DALLAS — In honor of the 100th anniversary of Bessie Coleman becoming the first Black woman to earn a pilot’s license, American Airlines operated a flight from Dallas to Phoenix with an all-Black female crew.

Bessie Coleman, who grew up in the Dallas suburb of Waxahachie, broke down barriers in the aviation world and pioneered a path for generations of Black women to come. Her aviation skills drew out nicknames like “Brave Bessie” and “Queen Bess.”

Coleman got her pilot's license in 1921 and, in 1922, performed the first public flight by Black woman.

To honor the legacy of "Brave Bessie," American Airlines hosted her great niece, Gigi Coleman, on the flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). The flight was operated by an all-Black Female crew — from the pilots and flight attendants to the cargo team members and the aviation maintenance technician, the airline said.

Here is a look at the entire flight crew:

Beth Powell: pilot, captain 737-3

Charlene Shortte: pilot, first officer 737-3

Cheryl Gaymon: flight attendant

Mary Roberson: flight attendant

Vanessa Bennett: flight attendant

Breana James: flight attendant

Sharron Brooks: crew chief

Nicole White: crew chief

Maya Matthews: fleet service agent

Natasha Williams: fleet service agent

Alisha Bates: fleet service agent

Patricia Milfort: MOD, customer operations

Arlene Law customer service coordinator

Lynette Daniels Moody: customer service coordinator

Lillie Hayes: customer service coordinator

Tracy Brown: customer service agent

Muju Abdul-Qadir: IAM Control Center coordinator

Pamela Calton: TWU Aviation maintenance technician

Audrey Van Hook: TWU crew chief ramp

Crystal Tochi McDaniel: duty manager, cargo services

Sandra Butler: TWU crew chief ramp

Jessika Mejia: premium customer services rep

Veronda Butler: senior manager, premium guest services operations

Black women have been notably underrepresented in the aviation industry, especially as pilots, representing less than 1% in the commercial airline industry, according to American Airlines. The airline said that through the American Airlines Cadet Academy, it is committed to expanding awareness of and increasing accessibility to the pilot career within diverse communities.