Along with the title, Adrian Stoica and his dog, Hurricane, walked away with $1 million and the opportunity to headline a show in Las Vegas.

INDIANAPOLIS — "It's amazing. We are very happy with this. It's unbelievable. It's insane," Adrian Stoica said of winning Season 18 of "America's Got Talent" alongside his dog, Hurricane.

Stoica is a dog trainer and performer from Italy who has devoted his life to the art of canine instruction.

In their finale routine, Hurricane seemingly directs Stoica in a classic film, helping his human decide on a jacket, get ready in the mirror and invite judge Sofia Vergara on the stage for a romantic meal.

"Hurricane is like a director. It was like a Hollywood love story. She came up with this idea, and I say, 'OK, let's do it!'" Stoica said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, host Terry Crews announced the top five from the 11 finalists: Stoica and Hurricane, magician Anna DeGuzman, singer Putri Ariani, dance group Murmuration and acrobats Ramadhani Brothers.

It came down to Stoica and Hurricane, and DeGuzman, with the former becoming the second dog act to win "America's Got Talent," following Olate Dogs in 2012.

"All the groups were fabulous. I think everybody should win that finals because they were amazing," Stoica said.

Along with winning the title of "America's Got Talent," Stoica and Hurricane walked away with $1 million and the opportunity to headline "America’s Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live" at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

"Hurricane already has some ideas, so we can talk after to see what happens," Stoica said of the Las Vegas show.

And Stoica already has some plans for the prize money.

"I will buy some sheep for Hurricane. She's a border collie, so she needs sheep," Stoica said.

With his best friend Hurricane at his side, Stoica shared some final advice.