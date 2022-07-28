Singer Amy Grant hospitalized after bicycling accident

The Christian singer is in stable condition and will be staying another night in the hospital for her treatment, her representative confirmed.

WASHINGTON — Singer Amy Grant was hospitalized Wednesday after suffering injuries during a bicycle accident.

The "Heart In Motion" artist was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville for treatment on her cuts and abrasions, her representative confirmed in an email.

Grant's representative said the singer was wearing a helmet at the time of her accident. The Christian singer is in stable condition and will be staying another night in the hospital for her treatment.

The bicycling accident comes just days after the singer received one of the highest recognitions in American entertainment. Last week, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced Grant will join its class of 2022 Honorees.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. Through the years, I’ve watched so many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and to see the best in each other," Grant said in the press release.

She joins George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Tania León and Irish rock band U2.

Grant has sold over 30 million albums and is a six-time Grammy award winner. She is a pioneer in the Christian music scene, shaping the genre in the early 90s. In November 2021, Grant was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.