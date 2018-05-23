Fourteen-year-old Brynn Cartelli was crowned winner of "The Voice" in Tuesday night's season 14 finale.

Cartelli, a Massachusetts native, has been signing since she was 4 years old. She's the youngest winner in the show's history.

The final contestants also included Kyla Jade (Team Blake), Britton Buchanan (Team Alicia), and Spensha Baker (Team Blake). Buchanan was the runner-up.

Special perfomances in Tuesday night's star-studded finale included Florence and the Machine, Dua Lipa, Halsey and Big Sean.

These queens were made to sing together! @BrynnCartelli and @JuliaMichaels are OWNING a blend of “Issues” and “Jump!” #VoiceFinale pic.twitter.com/BDne9Kt8Ee — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 23, 2018

.@SpenshaBaker you are a country queen who make us swoon. We love you deeply! This is just the beginning. #VoiceFinale pic.twitter.com/tmU8Wvar6r — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 23, 2018

.@BrittonBuchanan… you are a stud with an old soul. We can’t wait for you to continue to shine your incredible talent on everyone in your path. #VoiceFinale pic.twitter.com/OL9bUkBw4K — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 23, 2018

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA