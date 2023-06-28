In the week ending June 17, sales of Bud Light declined 28.5%, according to Nielsen data.

ST. LOUIS — Beset by controversies and sales declines, Anheuser-Busch on Wednesday launched a new advertising campaign featuring some St. Louisans and focused on “reminding everybody who Anheuser-Busch is and what we’re all about,” said U.S. CEO Brendan Whitworth.

The move comes as the brewer, part of Belgium-based Anheuser-Busch InBev, with its North American headquarters in St. Louis, seeks to recover from fallout — including significant sales declines with its flagship Bud Light — over a partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and executive comments some saw as insensitive to its core consumer.