Michael Strahan's tooth gap removal was for April Fools' Day after all

Strahan posted a video this week showing himself getting his signature gap in his teeth removed. People noted it was suspiciously close to April Fools' Day.

WASHINGTON — "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan isn't getting rid of the gap between his teeth after all. Strahan confirmed Thursday that the video from earlier in the week where he got his signature gap in his teeth removed was all part of an April Fools' Day prank.

"Come on man! The gap is here to stay, for a little while, not going anywhere anytime soon," Strahan explained in a new Twitter video. "So, April Fools' Day everybody, I had a good time...I feel really bad about actually not closing it after everything that I saw but the gap is here, the gap is not going anywhere for a while, my momma likes it so there you go, see you momma."

When Strahan first posted his "#GoodbyeGap" video on Tuesday, lots of people noted the change was announced suspiciously close to April Fools' Day. His "Good Morning America" colleague Lara Spencer noted as much when they featured the video Wednesday morning.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has previously talked about how his tooth gap is a bit of a trademark and how he opted against filling it during his early days with the New York Giants.