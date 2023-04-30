The man was arrested when he arrived at a restaurant asking for the shipment he was expecting to receive, said police.

AUBURN, Maine — A 41-year-old man from Auburn was arrested on Friday, accused of shipping three million dollars worth of Fentanyl to Maine.

Jeremy Mercier was arrested when he arrived at a local Auburn restaurant asking for a shipment he was expecting to receive there, said Timothy A. Cougle, the Deputy Chief of Police at the Auburn Police Department.

The shipment Mercier was asking for was a large wooden crate that was delivered to the restaurant from Arizona. Couge said the employees thought it was an order of mugs they were expecting, but instead, they found a plastic tote filled with large amounts of illegal drugs addressed to the restaurant, with the name Jeremy Mercier. According to police, Mercier is not an employee of the restaurant.

At 12:36 p.m., restaurant employees called the police, and the drug-filled tote was taken for testing. Approximately an hour later, Mercier came asking for his shipment, according to Couge.

He was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and other drug-related charges.

An investigation into Mercier revealed that he had served time in Federal prison for a 2007 drug conviction.

Per the release, Auburn police officials seized approximately $2,780 from Mercier they believe are proceeds from illegal drug sales and 14 kilos of suspected fentanyl valued at more than 3 million dollars at street value.

Deputy Chief Tim Cougle said: “This is an active, ongoing investigation and we do anticipate that our state and federal partners will be joining this investigation."