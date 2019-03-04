How much do fans want to see "Avengers: Endgame" on opening night? Some people are selling tickets for $1,000 or more on eBay.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday and are already shattering records. According to Reuters, ticket selling sites Fandango and Atom reported that the first day of advance sales for "Endgame" already passed the two most recent "Star Wars" films -- "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi."

USA TODAY reported that AMC's website and app crashed.

Regal Cinemas reported the highest advance ticket sales for any Marvel movie ever. In eight hours, "Endgame" doubled all of Regal's first-week sales for 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War."

A check of eBay found one listing for four opening night tickets for $5,000 total. Another listing offered four tickets for $1,000.

The film will put a bow on the original 22-movie Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that started with 2008's "Iron Man." It's likely the last major appearances for Chris Evans (Captain America), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk). Films of other MCU characters are expected in the future including this summer's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and a solo film for Scarlett Johannson's Black Widow.

A scene from "Avengers: Endgame."

Marvel Studios 2019