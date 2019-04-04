People in southern India are going to a barber who is setting their hair on fire -- and they are doing it on purpose.

The video of the barber in Chennai, India, is becoming all the rage on social media. The footage shows flames shooting from a customer's head as the barber combs it out.

Buzz60 reports the barber doesn't use scissors. He just puts gel in the customer's hair and lets the fire and his comb do the work. The process takes about 12 seconds.

Customers pay $30-$50 for this.

This technique is not unique to this barber. It's been gaining popularity in recent years because it reportedly removes weak hair and split ends.