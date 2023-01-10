Bed Bath & Beyond releases updated store closings list

WASHINGTON — Bed Bath & Beyond, which announced in August its plan to close 150 stores and cut 20% of its workforce, has named more locations on that list.
The struggling retailer updated its list of store closings Tuesday as it shared dismal third-quarter results. Fiscal third-quarter sales fell 33%, sliding to $1.26 billion for the three months ended Nov. 26 from $1.88 billion a year earlier. It was the latest in a week of bad news for the company, which warned Thursday that it may need to file for bankruptcy protection.
Including the more than 50 closures announced in August, 126 locations are now on the list. Most are the company's flagship stores, but a handful of its buybuy BABY and Harmon stores are also listed. Here's a look at the stores, organized by state. An asterisk indicates a previously announced closure.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list
Alabama
Florence: 356A Cox Creek Parkway
Arizona
Mesa: 2039 N. Power Road
Tucson: 9590 East 22nd Street
*Tucson: 5225 South Calle Santa Cruz
Tucson: 7475 North La Cholla Blvd.
*Phoenix: 34750 N. North Valley Parkway
Queen Creek: 21258 South Ellsworth Loop Road
California
Valencia: Valencia Marketplace, 25540 The Old Road
Chula Vista: 394 East H Street
San Jose: 5353 Almaden Expressway, Suite A-200
Buena Park: 8390 On The Mall #237
*Santee: 9918 Mission Gorge Road
*Redding: 1140 Hilltop Drive
La Habra: 1320 South Beach Blvd.
*Lakewood: 75 Lakewood Center Mall
*Larkspur: 2601 Larkspur Landing Circle
*Palmdale: 39421 10th Street West
Antioch: 5719 Lone Tree Way
Sacramento: 3611 N. Freeway Blvd.
*San Leandro: 15555 East 14th Street, Suite 240
*Burbank: 201 East Magnolia Blvd.
*Marina: 117 General Stilwell Drive
Vallejo: 105 Plaza Drive, Suite 107
Colorado
Pueblo: 5737 N. Elizabeth Street
Connecticut
*Stamford: Ridgeway Shopping Center, 2275 Summer Street
Hamden: 2045 Dixwell Avenue
*Waterford: 850 Hartford Turnpike
Delaware
Wilmington: Brandywine Town Ctr, 1020 Brandywine Pkwy
Florida
*Sunrise: 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Anchor C
Orlando: 5295 International Drive, Suite 100
Oviedo: 1115 Vidina Place Suite 175
*Sanford: 111 Towne Center Blvd.
Pompano Beach: Shoppers Haven, 3459 N. Federal Highway Space 16
Sebring: 1748 US 27 N.
Brooksville: 7187 Coastal Blvd
Homestead: 2595 NE 10th Court
Royal Palm Beach: 550 North State Road 7
Georgia
*Snellville: Presidential Market Center, 1905 Scenic Hwy Suite 5000
*Suwanee: 2623 Peachtree Pkwy
Valdosta: 1700 Norman Drive, Suite 400
Iowa
*Waterloo: 1522 Flammang Drive
*Dubuque: 2475 N.W. Arterial
Idaho
Twin Falls: 1933 Fillmore Street
Illinois
*Gurnee: 6132 Grand Ave., Gurnee Mills Mall
*Schaumburg: 915 East Golf Road
*Fairview Heights: Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois
Champaign: Market View Shopping Center, 63 E. Marketview Dr.
*Carbondale: University Mall, 1265 E. Main Street
*Joliet: 2850 Plainfield Road
Vernon Hills: 413 Milwaukee Ave Suite 300
*Bourbonnais: 2056 North State Route 50
Quincy: 5110 Broadway Street
Chicago: 1419 N. Kingsbury Street
Indiana
Avon: 10350 East US Highway 36
Kansas
Lawrence: 3106 S. Iowa Street, Suite 215
Manhattan: 425 3rd Place
Kentucky
Elizabethtown: 1998 N. Dixie Avenue
Bowling Green: 2300 Gary Farms Blvd. Suite 400
Louisiana
*Bossier City: 2900 Meadow Creek Drive
Alexandria: 3437 Masonic Drive, Suite #1060
Massachusetts
*Seekonk: 35 Highland Avenue
*Dorchester: 8B Allstate Road, Suite 1
*Milford: 230 Fortune Boulevard
Maryland
Bel Air: 559 Baltimore Pike
Michigan
*Farmington Hills: 31075 Orchard Lake Road
*Northville: Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Rd.
Auburn Hills: 4780 Baldwin Rd.
Ann Arbor: 3645 Washtenaw Avenue
Muskegon: 5540 Harvey Street
Brighton: 8467 W. Grand River
Lansing: 5845 W. Saginaw Highway
*Walker: Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW
*Chesterfield: 50551 Waterside Drive
*White Lake Twp.: 9050 Highland Road
Minnesota
*St. Cloud: 3959 Second Street South
Missouri
Osage Beach: 4627 Osage Beach Parkway
Lake St. Louis: 4 Meadows Circle Drive
Mississippi
Hattiesburg: 6143 US Hwy 98
Montana
Great Falls: 1200 10th Avenue South
New Jersey
*Flanders: 30 International Drive, Suite 1
*Manalapan: 13 Route 9 South
*Paramus: 34 E Ridgewood Ave
Parsippany: 3189 Route 46 Morris Hills S/C (Harmon)
Princeton: 601 Nassau Park Blvd. (buybuy BABY)
Rockaway: 399 Route 46 West (Harmon)
Rockaway: 327 Mount Hope Ave. Suite 1003 (buybuy BABY)
New York
*Farmingdale: 251 Airport Plaza Blvd.
Ithaca: 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway, Suite 100
Kingston: 1187 Ulster Avenue
*Middletown: 470 Route 211 East, Suite 3
*Mt. Vernon: 500 East Sandford Blvd.
*New Hartford: 4805 Commercial Drive
Plattsburgh: 73 Centre Drive, Suite 100
Staten Island: 2795 Richmond Avenue
Nevada
Carson City: 911 Topsy Lane, Suite 104
*Sparks: 195 Los Altos Pkwy
North Carolina
*Charlotte: The Arboretum, 3413 Pineville-Matthews Rd.
Wilson: 3401 Raleigh Road Parkway W. Building 5A
Ohio
*Cincinnati: 3681 Stone Creek Blvd.
*Hamilton: Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road
Huber Heights: North Heights Plaza, 8284 Old Troy Pike Road
*Perrysburg: 10027 Fremont Pike
*Sandusky: 4020 Milan Road, Unit# 910
Strongsville: 16700 Royalton Road
Oklahoma
Lawton: 421 NW 2nd Street
Oregon
*Beaverton: 2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd.
Pennsylvania
Altoona: 197 Falon Lane
Erie: 6720 Peach Street, Suite A
Stowe: 170 Upland Square Drive
*Wynnewood: 70 E. Wynnewood Blvd.
Puerto Rico
*Bayamon: Plaza Del Sol, 725 West Main Avenue
South Carolina
Columbia: 10136 Two Notch Road, Suite 109
Florence: 2853 David H McLeod Blvd, Suite C
Texas
Lake Worth: 6038 Azle Avenue
Harker Heights: 201 East Central Texas Expressway Suite 250
*Port Arthur: Central Mall 3100 Highway 365 Suite 114
*Wichita Falls: 3201 Lawrence Road Suite A
Virginia
Fredericksburg: 1320 Carl D Silver Parkway Suite 100 (buybuy Baby)
Lynchburg: 4026-N Wards Road
Gainesville: 8135 Stonewall Shops Square
*Christiansburg: 135 Shoppers Way NW
*Leesburg: 532 Fort Evans Road
Washington
Auburn: 1101 Outlet Collection STE 1260
*Lakewood: 5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., S.W.
Wisconsin
Mequon: 11110 N. Port Washington Road