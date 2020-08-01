WASHINGTON — The popular '90s sitcom "The Nanny" is being revived into a musical, and the songwriters behind the musical comedy "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" are writing the score.

Queens, New York native Fran Drescher, the founder and star of the hit sitcom classic is developing the new musical version of the show. Drescher said, “We are SO excited to be working on the Broadway musical The Nanny." Joking about her age and starting in the stage version, Drescher said in a press release, “of course I would do it myself,” she remarked, “but we’d have to change the title to The Granny.”

Producers for the musical say a book co-written by Drescher will be featured in the musical. Drescher, an Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, will be joined in the production by Rachel Bloom, an Emmy and Golden Globe winner who will be writing lyrics for the show. Adam Schlesinger, a three-time Emmy winner and Tony Award nominee who will be creating the music.

Director Marc Bruni said, “'The Nanny' television series began from a familiar theatrical premise...over its six seasons, the show examined class, coming of age, feminism, love and Broadway with heart and laughs."

As the New York Times reports, there is a growing list of films that are being revived on stage, where TV series don't usually see the same adaptations. The short list of TV shows that have seen those unique and rare revivals include "The Addams Family," back in 2010, and "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical," which debuted in 2017.