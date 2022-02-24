US to directly sanction Putin, Biden administration says

The U.S. is joining the European Union in sanctioning Putin and other top Russian officials.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is joining the European Union in imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin as Russian forces bore down on Ukraine’s capital

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that following a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the U.S. will sanction Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other members of the Russian national security team.

Earlier, the EU unanimously agreed to freeze the assets of Putin and Lavrov. The decision, part of a broader sanctions package, indicated that Western powers are moving toward unprecedented measures to try to force Putin to stop the brutal invasion of Russia’s neighbor and from unleashing a major war in Europe.

It wasn’t immediately clear how impactful an asset freeze would be on Putin or Lavrov, but the direct action targeting the Russian president was meant to be seen as a warning to Putin that he could emerge as an international pariah if he doesn’t end the invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden had already announced a robust set of sanctions Thursday, targeting Russia's financial system as well as Putin's inner circle. None targeted Putin personally, though Biden said sanctioning Putin was "on the table."