President Biden to address nation on situation in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Biden is scheduled to address the nation Monday at 3:45 p.m. Eastern about the situation in Afghanistan. Click here to watch with closed captioning.

President Joe Biden on Monday is scheduled to deliver remarks about the chaos in Afghanistan.

Over the weekend, Biden stayed at Camp David and was scheduled to stay there through Wednesday. However, due to the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan, the White House announced he will return to the White House by Monday afternoon.

He's scheduled to address the nation a few hours later around 3:45 p.m. ET.

As U.S. troops began to leave the country, the Taliban, with ease, took control of the country and dethroned the country's Western-backed government. The Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the U.S. and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan.

Residents raced to Kabul's international airport, where the “civilian side” was closed until further notice, according to Afghanistan’s Civil Aviation Authority. The U.S. military and other Western forces continued to organize evacuations.

The U.S. Embassy has been evacuated and the American flag lowered, with diplomats relocating to the airport to aid with the evacuation. Other Western countries have also closed their missions and are flying out staff and nationals.

Afghans are also trying to leave through land border crossings, all of which are now controlled by the Taliban.

A senior U.S. official said, “it’s heartbreaking” to see what’s happening in Kabul, but that President Joe Biden “stands by” his decision to pull out because he didn't want the war there — already the longest in U.S. history — to enter a third decade.