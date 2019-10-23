WASHINGTON — Birmingham's Police Chief Patrick Smith says they believe the remains of missing 3-year-old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney have been found.



In a press conference Tuesday night Chief Smith said the Birmingham Police Department has been working alongside the FBI and they believe McKinney's remains have been found inside of a dumpster located at a landfill in Birmingham, Alabama.

Chief Smith said, "We had been detaining all of the trash collected from one area, and we found this evening remains of a child that we believe to be Kamille."

Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney was last seen around 8:30pm local time on Saturday October 12th in Birmingham, Alabama. An Amber alert was issued after her disappearance, but local police and the FBI have yet to locate McKinney alive.

Police say at this time they do not have a motive for the abduction.

As ABC News reports, police are looking to identify and speak with an individual who can be seen in a surveillance video, which was released by police, who seemed to interact with the child in the video.

Police Chief Patrick Smith confirmed in Tuesday's presser that warrants have been issued for two suspects, who are both currently in custody he said.

Patrick Devone Stallworth, 39, of Birmingham is the first suspect, who Alabama News Network reports was found to have evidence on his cell phone that police are using.

Derrick Irisha Brown, 29, of Birmingham is the second suspect who was originally charged with kidnapping according to Alabama News Network.

Birmingham Police say locating these remains allowed them to bring the capital murder and kidnapping charges against the two suspects. Police Chief Smith says they will seek warrants for these charges Wednesday.