Reports: Former teen idol Bobby Rydell dead at 79

Bobby Rydell's career started at age nine. He became such an influence, the fictional high school in "Grease" was named after him.

Former teen idol Bobby Rydell, known for songs including "Forget Him," "Wildwood Days," "Volare" and "Wild One," has died, according to multiple reports out of Philadelphia. He was 79.

Rydell's career started in the 1950s, according to a biography on his website. He started at the age of nine as a drummer. By 19, he was the youngest person to headline at New York's Copacabana night club.

"Forget Him" was Rydell's biggest hit, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart in 1964.

Rydell was also a movie star, appearing with Ann-Margaret in "Bye Bye Birdie."

To pay homage to Rydell, the fictional Rydell High School in "Grease" was named after him, his website reads.