HOUSTON — An explosion rattled windows and shook walls across portions of Houston early Friday. Viewers from the Cypress area all the way to La Porte, on the other side of Houston, reported hearing and feeling the blast at about 4:24 a.m.

According to HPD Chief Art Acevdeo, the debris field from the explosion extends out a half mile.

4500 Gessner is the location of the building explosion, report Houston police. At this point, we've not confirmed the name of the business or what may be in the air from it.

First responders near the scene are being asked to wear masks as a precaution. Those who don't have them are being moved back.

One person has been transported to a hospital for treatment, but we don't know the extent of that person's injuries.

Firefighters are going door-to-door in the area, telling people there's not a mandatory evacuation, but suggest that people should consider getting out of the area. A shelter is set up at the Church of Latter Day Saints.

Is there an impact on Houston schools?

At this point, we've not heard of any school closings. Spring Branch ISD reports that all of their buildings are in good shape, but there could be delays in transportation. They are also going to keep students and staff inside as a precaution. Yes Prep Northwest is also in the area.

Houston explosion's effect on traffic

Gessner both northbound and southbound between Tanner and Clay is closed. Clay in both directions -- eastbound and westbound -- at Gessner is closed. Tanner in both directions -- eastbound and westbound -- is closed at Gessner.

No evacuation at this time, but avoid the area

Video captures Houston explosion

One viewer shared video from their doorbell camera that show the blast.

Another viewer sent in surveillance video where you can hear the loud blast.

Officers on scene said there could be a secondary explosion and the air quality may pose a threat, and instructed our KHOU 11 crew away from the scene.

Right now there is no confirmation as to the source of the blast or what caused the explosion.

KHOU 11's tower camera shows what appears to be smoke off 290 in northwest Houston. No shelter-in-place has been issued.

