7,000-square-foot Breonna Taylor mural put in Maryland park

The mural was created by nearly 30 volunteers and 10 teaching artists.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A 7,000-square-foot mural honoring Breonna Taylor has been put in a Maryland park.

WBAL-TV reports nearly 30 volunteers and 10 teaching artists finished the project in Annapolis’ Chambers park Sunday. News outlets report it was a team effort by the Banneker-Douglass Museum, the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, and Future History Now.

The founder of Future History Now told WBAL-TV the artwork will help Annapolis youth remember “this pivotal moment in history in a creative, positive and active way.”

Taylor was shot eight times while police officers executed a no-knock warrant March 13. A mural honoring Taylor, David McAtee and other Black Americans killed was unveiled Sunday in Louisville.

Braylyn “Resko” Stewart, one of the artists, said the mural took months of planning, but only 14 days to paint. Stewart said the mural is about keeping the spirits of people like McAtee and Taylor alive.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.