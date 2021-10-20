Medical examiner called to Carlton Reserve area as Brian Laundrie's parents search for son

The adjacent Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park once again is closed to the public.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Brian Laundrie's parents returned to the Carlton Reserve area in search of their son after some of his belongings were located, the family attorney said.

10 Tampa Bay has also confirmed the Sarasota County medical examiner has been called to respond.

Both Chris and Roberta Laundrie went Wednesday morning to the vast wilderness region in Sarasota County. The adjacent Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which reopened to the public Tuesday following a month-long closure, once again is closed.

Brian Laundrie, 24, is considered a person of interest in his fiancée's disappearance.

He and 22-year-old Gabby Petito set out on a cross-country road trip in July in a van that police say was later discovered at the home of Laundrie and his parents in North Port, Florida, where Petito lived.

She did not return with him.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian," attorney Steven Bertolino said in a text message. "The FBI and NPPD [North Port Police Department] were informed last night of Brian's parents' intentions and they met Chris and Roberta this morning.

"After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of the area."

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed it sent a K-9 cadaver unit to assist North Port police in the search.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, the North Port Police Department, FBI and agency partners began searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve. His family said detectives believe he entered the expansive area a few days earlier. The area has more than 80 miles of hiking trails.

The next Sunday, a body was found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest. Days later, authorities positively identified the remains to be Petito.

Law enforcement had largely scaled back its search for Brian Laundrie at the reserve, with North Port police saying that they "have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there." That has since changed.

An arrest warrant for bank fraud continues to hang over Brian Laundrie, whose whereabouts remain unknown.