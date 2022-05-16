Buffalo mass shooting brings back painful memories of Boulder tragedy

The two shootings share some disturbing similarities.

BOULDER, Colo. — The shooting at the supermarket in Buffalo is bringing back some very painful memories in Boulder.

Ten people were killed in March 2020 at the Table Mesa King Soopers.

Two cities – separated by more than 1,500 miles – are now connected by two terrible tragedies.

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty was at a memorial service on Saturday morning for one of the victims of last year's King Soopers shooting in Boulder.

A few hours later, Dougherty heard about the mass shooting in Buffalo and was struck by the similarities to the King Soopers shooting.

"Certainly it's not lost on any of us that the same number of people were reportedly killed and it happened in a supermarket, and that brings back memories for everyone," Dougherty said. "I'm particularly worried for the victims and their families in the King Soopers case who might be triggered by hearing about the Buffalo incident."

That's why Dougherty said his office is now reaching out to each of the King Soopers victims' families to make sure they have the support they might need.

"We try to maintain as much support as we can and we try to stay in close communication with each of the families," Dougherty said.

Kristina Schostak, the public information officer for the Boulder Strong Resource Center, said the fact that the Buffalo shooting appears to have been racially motivated makes it clearly different than what happened in Boulder. Still, she said it's impossible to overlook the similarities, which is why the Resource Center is now sending mental health counselors to the King Soopers on Table Mesa, offering help for those who might need it.

"We're definitely being more aware at the Resource Center," Schostak said. "We feel that it's important to heighten some of our presence there in the store for the employees and members of the community who might be experiencing some real trauma as they walk back into the store."

In a written statement, Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett said he and other city leaders "have already reached out to their counterparts (in Buffalo), offering solidarity and the benefit of lessons we have learned."

Suicide & Mental Health Resources

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential support for those in crisis 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

There are four ways to get confidential and immediate help: by phone at 1-844-493-8255, over text message (text the word “TALK” to 38255), via an online chat service, or at walk-in centers throughout metro Denver, northern, the southeast region and the western slope. Many of these services are available 24/7.

Trained counselors are available to help with relationship problems, depression, bullying, stress, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, family crisis and more.

This advocacy organization hosts a variety of online mental health screening in both English and Spanish, a mental health toolkit for schools, a page dedicated to the latest mental health research, as well as a variety of events throughout the year.

Using this link, you can find the community mental health center nearest to you. All of the centers accept Medicaid and most have sliding payment options for those who do not have insurance.