Mike Williams played in the NFL from 2010 to 2014 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — Buffalo native and former Bills wide receiver Mike Williams has died after being taken off of life support.

That's according to the National Football League.

It comes about two weeks after Williams suffered severe injuries in an accident at a construction site in Tampa, Florida.

Family members previously told 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing that Williams would come off life support last Tuesday, but they decided to wait.

Williams, 36, played high school football at Riverside before a collegiate career at Syracuse University. Tampa Bay drafted him in the fourth round in 2010. He played four seasons with the Bucs before finishing his career with the Bills in 2014.