Candy from a Kentucky company is being recalled because it could be contaminated with Hepatitis A. An employee for the company was found to have the virus.

The recall affects Bauer’s Candies Modjeskas, which the FDA said is an individually wrapped marshmallow candy dipped in chocolate or caramel. The FDA did not immediately have information on if any retail stores sold the candy, but it was sold on QVC and on the company website.

The FDA is advising people not to eat the candy and throw away any Bauer’s Candies Chocolate or Caramel Modjeskas that were bought after November 14, 2018.

There are no known cases of Hepatitis A related to this recall, the FDA said, and the risk of transmission from candy is low. The symptoms may not appear for 15 to 50 days after exposure, so consumers who ate the recalled candy and have not been vaccinated for Hepatitis A are advised to talk to their doctor.

The CDC said symptoms for most adults include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice, that usually resolve within two months of infection. Most children under the age of six do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection. The CDC said the best defense from Hepatitis A is vaccination.

Bauer’s said consumers with questions can call (502) 839-3700 or email anna@bauerscandy.com.