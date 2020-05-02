KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Celebrations at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade were interrupted Wednesday morning after a vehicle broke through a barrier and drove on the parade route in downtown.

The car broke through the north side of the route around 8:15 a.m. Kansas City Police said officers were immediately alerted and a car chase began. Stop sticks were deployed to stop the car.

It ultimately ended with officers using a PIT maneuver, or a tactical vehicle intervention. Two people were taken into custody, and police reported that there weren't any injuries.

"Resume celebrating!" the Kansas City Police tweeted after the individuals were taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle is under investigation for "impairment." Officers searched the vehicle and there weren't any weapons, and there were no signs of terrorist activity.

Kansas City Police said the parade route is secure.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to flood downtown Kansas City despite a predicted winter storm as the triumphant Chiefs bring home a Super Bowl trophy for the first time in 50 years.

Several schools in the area canceled Wednesday's classes, freeing up buses to haul fans to the celebration of the team's come-from-behind 31-20 win against San Francisco.

City staff that aren't involved in public safety or other essential services will be freed of their duties to watch the parade, which will start at 11:30 a.m. and end with a rally in front of the city's Union Station.

On Tuesday, The Chiefs landed at Kansas City International Airport and drove in a bus caravan back to Arrowhead Stadium. Coach Andy Reid led the team off the plane carrying the Super Bowl trophy. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not with the Chiefs because he flew Disney World in Orlando to lead fans in a Super Bowl celebration parade as part of his duties as MVP. The party will continue Wednesday with a parade through downtown Kansas City and a rally at Union Station.